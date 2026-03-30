MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,965 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $562.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.07 and a 200-day moving average of $609.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and AI optimism supports large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ, providing a demand tailwind for the ETF. Hyperscalers Are Bullish on AI’s Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Global X launched the NYSE 100 ETF (NYSX), giving investors another large?cap tech alternative to QQQ; could modestly affect flows over time but not an immediate disruption. Tech Growth Reimagined: Inside Global X’s Launch of NYSX
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analyst pieces continue to highlight QQQ as a core way to get Nasdaq?100 exposure; that keeps it on investor radars even amid volatility. Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term trading ideas (options) tied to Invesco corporate moves have surfaced, which can increase volume and volatility in QQQ but are not a directional guarantee. Use options to play a potential Invesco runup after Janus Henderson deal
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and renewed Iran?related geopolitical risk are prompting risk?off moves that pressure growth/tech?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Oil Prices Rise +80% Since December – When Will It End?
- Negative Sentiment: Broad ETF selling and midday weakness in US equities pulled major ETFs lower, contributing to downward pressure on QQQ. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Decline After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Invesco’s launch of an equal?weight QQQ product (QEW) and other new ETF entrants could reallocate flows away from cap?weighted QQQ over time. A New ETF Right for These Times
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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