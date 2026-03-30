MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,965 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $562.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.07 and a 200-day moving average of $609.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Summary

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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