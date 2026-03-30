Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 and last traded at GBX 230, with a volume of 15058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

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Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.7%

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53.

In other news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total transaction of £63,371.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,381 shares of company stock worth $83,912,736. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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