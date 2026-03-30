ORG Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $361.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 335.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.20 and a 200-day moving average of $428.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla News Roundup

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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