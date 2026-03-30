Sjbenen Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,700 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sjbenen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 416.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $243.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.