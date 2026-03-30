ORG Partners LLC Sells 48,479 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 29,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $42.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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