ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

ORG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,070,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,788,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 749.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 119,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period.

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ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

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