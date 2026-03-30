Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Drops By 27.7%

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 148,522 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 205,491 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

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Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

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