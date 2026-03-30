Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 150,063 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the February 26th total of 106,612 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Shares of LWSCF opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) is a Canadian seniors’ housing and care provider headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retirement residences and long-term care homes, offering a range of accommodation and care levels tailored to seniors’ needs. Services at its communities include independent and assisted living, memory care for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or related conditions, and specialized nursing and rehabilitation programs.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar communities, Sienna Senior Living extends care into the home through its Carefor Health & Community Services division.

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