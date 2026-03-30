Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 223,277 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 26th total of 332,320 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 391.7 days.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

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About Nemetschek

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Nemetschek SE is a Munich-based software developer specializing in solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries as well as the media and entertainment sectors. The company’s platforms encompass computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM), visualisation and project management, enabling stakeholders across planning, design, construction and operation to collaborate on complex building and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1963 by Prof.

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