ORG Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $211.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $212.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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