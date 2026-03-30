LGN’s (LGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of LGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of LGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of LGN from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

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LGN Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGN

Shares of LGN stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16. LGN has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGN during the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in LGN during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGN by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 92,738 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000.

About LGN

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Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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