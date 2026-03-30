Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. iA Financial set a $39.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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