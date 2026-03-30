WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,909,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $295.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.