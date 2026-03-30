WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after purchasing an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,909,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and sales momentum: Teradyne reported hat?trick results and is highlighted by bullish coverage for surging AI chip testing demand and 44% YoY sales growth that underpins near?term growth expectations. Bull of the Day: Teradyne (TER)
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion into photonics: Teradyne launched Photon 100 to address high?volume silicon photonics and co?packaged optics testing — a strategic move into a growing, high?value market. Photon 100 launch article
- Positive Sentiment: Robotics/AI tooling tailwinds: Coverage on Teradyne’s AI trainer solution highlights potential to accelerate robotic deployments, reinforcing the company’s exposure to automation demand. AI trainer solution article
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/entry analysis pieces: Several articles assess whether current prices already price in growth after the big run — useful context for timing but not new fundamental news. Is It Too Late To Consider Teradyne
- Neutral Sentiment: Quote and market snapshot: Ongoing market data and quote pages for reference. TER quote page
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term selloff / profit?taking: Market reports show a material pullback today after the large YTD/1?yr rally, suggesting short?term profit taking and sentiment repricing. Teradyne declines article
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk warnings: Commentary calling TER “risky” or overvalued highlights stretched multiples and the potential for volatility if growth expectations slip. 3 Reasons TER is Risky
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $295.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.
The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.
See Also
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