Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.49. Approximately 157,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 527,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45.

Mothercare Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

About Mothercare

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Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

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