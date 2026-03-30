Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 945,663 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 26th total of 688,930 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $714.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $661.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.36. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $721.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

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Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $600.00 to $706.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This represents a 59.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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