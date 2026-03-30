Comparing Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 4 1 0 2.20 Payoneer Global 0 1 8 0 2.89

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus target price of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.13%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4,027.82 billion 0.00 $2.04 billion $10.80 6.56 Payoneer Global $1.05 billion 1.57 $73.19 million $0.19 25.16

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Payoneer Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 26.59% 48.73% 10.45% Payoneer Global 6.95% 10.89% 0.99%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Payoneer Global

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Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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