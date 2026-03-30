Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 130,274 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 26th total of 106,340 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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