American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.8889.
AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works
American Water Works Stock Up 0.1%
American Water Works stock opened at $136.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.
In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.
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