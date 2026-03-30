3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julia Letlow

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently sold shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in 3M stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $177.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.5% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 44,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,558.75. The trade was a 66.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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