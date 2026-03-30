CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.9444.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.82 on Monday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%.The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,697 shares in the company, valued at $829,576. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $63,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,054,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,008. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $471,183. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,244,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after buying an additional 623,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,858,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in CryoPort by 12.8% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,914,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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