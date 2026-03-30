Meritas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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