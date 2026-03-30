Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Leonardo DRS stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,091,000 after buying an additional 34,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,965,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,144,000 after purchasing an additional 870,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,661,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,219,000 after buying an additional 1,972,596 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,887,000 after buying an additional 981,956 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,528.80. This represents a 64.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $45,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,275.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,136 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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