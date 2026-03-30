Bank of America Cuts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 3,200 to GBX 2,200 in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,150 price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,280 to GBX 1,900 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,921.88.

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Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 1,804.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,546.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,595.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,763 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Bellway will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellway Company Profile

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Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

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