Analyzing Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Western Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Entree Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Western Uranium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entree Gold and Western Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Gold N/A N/A -168.20% Western Uranium -1,944.85% -29.80% -26.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entree Gold and Western Uranium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Gold N/A N/A -$12.20 million ($0.08) -19.75 Western Uranium $180,000.00 162.18 -$10.11 million ($0.13) -3.13

Western Uranium has higher revenue and earnings than Entree Gold. Entree Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Entree Gold has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Uranium beats Entree Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entree Gold

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Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Western Uranium

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Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota uranium project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and the Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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