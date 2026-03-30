Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 30th (APA, APTV, BALY, CCL, CHWY, CIGI, CRC, CTRA, DOO, DVN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 30th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $86.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $247.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $211.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

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