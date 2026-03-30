Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 30th (APA, APTV, BALY, CCL, CHWY, CIGI, CRC, CTRA, DOO, DVN)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 30th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $180.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $86.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $247.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $59.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $17.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $211.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $154.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

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