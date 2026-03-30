Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMBGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark traded as low as $96.20 and last traded at $96.4850, with a volume of 2795642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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