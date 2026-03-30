Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $109.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark traded as low as $96.20 and last traded at $96.4850, with a volume of 2795642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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