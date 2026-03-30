Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $46.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.0%

LUV stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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