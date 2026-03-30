Sherman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,668 ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,456.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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