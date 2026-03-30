JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stock Holdings Raised by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 20.5% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. James Reed Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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