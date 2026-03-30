Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a market cap of C$968.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talon Metals news, insider Mark Groulx sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.10, for a total transaction of C$305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,045. The trade was a 84.03% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

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