3,718 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Acquired by Sherman Wealth Management LLC

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $143.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $154.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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