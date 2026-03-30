Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.38.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qualigen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

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Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood.

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