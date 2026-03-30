Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qualigen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIXC

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood.

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