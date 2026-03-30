Sherman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,528 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.