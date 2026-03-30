Sherman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,528 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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