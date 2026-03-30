Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

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