Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,007 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,672,000 after purchasing an additional 167,722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,115,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,042,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,157,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 806,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,965,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $252.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.02 and its 200 day moving average is $281.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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