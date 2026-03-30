Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $158.13

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.1333.
APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.
Apollo Global Management News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apollo’s top economist argues markets are overreacting and that the conflict with Iran is unlikely to derail the U.S. economy, which could help sentiment for risk assets and credit strategies Apollo manages. Apollo’s top economist says markets are overreacting and the Iran war won’t derail the US economy
- Positive Sentiment: Apollo and peers (including Blackstone) publicly push back that private?credit concerns are overstated, arguing fundamentals in direct lending aren’t matching market panic — a supportive narrative for Apollo’s fee and AUM outlook. Apollo, Blackstone say private credit fears not matching reality
- Positive Sentiment: Torsten Slok of Apollo says a Fed rate hike remains “extremely unlikely,” which supports fixed?income and credit spreads that benefit Apollo’s credit businesses. Apollo’s Torsten Slok: A Fed rate hike is still ‘extremely unlikely’
- Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains modestly positive: analysts’ average rating is around “Moderate Buy,” suggesting expectations for earnings and fee growth remain intact despite headline risk. Apollo Global Management Inc. Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy, Bronstein, Faruqi, Portnoy, et al.) have filed or circulated notices for a securities class action tied to recent “Epstein Files” revelations and allege undisclosed ties and investor harm — the litigation wave is the primary downward catalyst and creates legal, reputational, and potential financial risks. APO SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Hagens Berman Alerts Apollo Global Management (APO) Investors to Securities Class Action Stemming From “Epstein Files” Revelations
- Negative Sentiment: Many plaintiff firms are actively soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants with a May 1 deadline; this amplifies headline flow and could pressure the stock until legal exposure is clarified. Representative notice from Rosen Law Firm. APO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Apollo Global Management, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed by The Rosen Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets has reduced its expectations for APO’s stock price, reflecting analyst downgrades/realigned forecasts that could weigh on near?term sentiment. BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, coverage highlights ongoing private?credit liquidity confusion in the market; while Apollo disputes systemic risk, the sector narrative is increasing volatility for firms with significant private?credit exposure. Apollo, Blue Owl lament private credit’s liquidity confusion
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,793,000 after buying an additional 200,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,448,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,850,000 after buying an additional 155,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,985,000 after buying an additional 98,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.
Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.
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