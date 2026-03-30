Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Target Price at $158.13

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.1333.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,793,000 after buying an additional 200,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,448,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,850,000 after buying an additional 155,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,985,000 after buying an additional 98,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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