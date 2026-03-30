NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE is TrueMark Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $91.44 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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