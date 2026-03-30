Sentient (SENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122.07 Million

Sentient (SENT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Sentient token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentient has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Sentient has a total market cap of $138.32 million and approximately $122.07 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sentient Token Profile

Sentient’s launch date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official message board is blog.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. The official website for Sentient is www.sentient.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.01845211 USD and is up 12.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $133,521,091.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient using one of the exchanges listed above.

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