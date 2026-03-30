Head to Head Analysis: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -1.87% N/A -2.34% Embecta 12.92% -26.66% 16.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $39.49 million 0.33 -$2.42 million ($0.27) -15.56 Embecta $1.08 billion 0.47 $95.40 million $2.37 3.62

This table compares Selectis Health and Embecta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Selectis Health has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Selectis Health and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Embecta 0 3 1 0 2.25

Embecta has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.87%. Given Embecta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Embecta beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

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Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

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