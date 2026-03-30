Doge Killer (LEASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Doge Killer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4.34 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doge Killer alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s total supply is 182,858,986,657,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,946,536,900,582 tokens. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 182,858,986,657,650.16958913 with 180,946,536,900,582.4121909 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00000001 USD and is down -20.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,305.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.