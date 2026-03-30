Sherman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $74.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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