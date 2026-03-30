Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 29th

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, NOV, AleAnna, and Clearway Energy are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves producing, developing, manufacturing, or servicing technologies that generate power from renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy). For investors, they provide exposure to the clean-energy transition and include utilities, project developers, equipment makers, and technology providers, with performance tied to factors like regulation, incentives, technology advances, and market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

AleAnna (ANNA)

AleAnna, Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANNA

Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN.A

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