S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Head to Head Contrast

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forafric Global and S&W Seed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.91 -$24.33 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $54.99 million 0.00 -$30.03 million ($14.24) -0.01

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forafric Global has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed.

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -85.38% -50.81% -17.71%

Volatility & Risk

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forafric Global and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,627.27%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Forafric Global.

About Forafric Global

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Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

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