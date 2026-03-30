Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBAN. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Brean Capital upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CBAN

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CBAN opened at $19.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baxley, Georgia, that operates through its primary subsidiary, The Colony Bank. The company’s core focus is on delivering community banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers throughout Georgia and Florida. Colony Bankcorp’s structure supports a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of local markets.

The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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