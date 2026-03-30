Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,714 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 26th total of 41,376 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc is a London-based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-secure encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data and communications. The company’s flagship offering, QuantumCloud™, delivers one-time-pad-level security by generating and distributing encryption keys via a constellation of satellites and ground-based infrastructure. This approach enables enterprises, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to secure data transmissions against both current and future threats posed by quantum computing.

Founded in 2017, Arqit has leveraged partnerships with space launch providers and cryptographic research institutions to develop a scalable global network of quantum key distribution (QKD) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.