Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,363 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 26th total of 4,156 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of the James Financial Group

In related news, President Robert R. Chapman acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 124,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,825.02. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,289 shares of company stock worth $47,387 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 321,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $20.55 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

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