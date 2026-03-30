Eric Lefkofsky Sells 166,250 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $7,710,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,875,033 shares in the company, valued at $411,624,030.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 5.29.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI News Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

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Tempus AI Company Profile

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Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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