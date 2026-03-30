Analyzing Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) & TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TT Electronics and Universal Display”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.40 -$68.24 million N/A N/A Universal Display $650.61 million 6.65 $242.07 million $5.07 18.12

Universal Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TT Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TT Electronics and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Universal Display 0 3 2 0 2.40

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $151.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than TT Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 37.21% 14.07% 12.56%

Summary

Universal Display beats TT Electronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

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