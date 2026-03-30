APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) & Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Critical Comparison

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) and APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snam and APA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A APA Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. APA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Snam pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA Group pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 1 3 0 1 2.20 APA Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snam and APA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

APA Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.41%. Given APA Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA Group is more favorable than Snam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of APA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snam and APA Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.65 22.30 APA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.39 16.30

APA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snam beats APA Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

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Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions located in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Abruzzo. In addition, it provides energy efficiency solutions for companies, condominiums, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and invests, constructs, develops, and operates biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering support and consulting services in technical and specialized fields; and sells automotive compressed natural gas (CNG) compressors. It operates a natural gas transportation network of approximately 38,000 kilometers in Italy, Austria, Tunisia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About APA Group

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APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities. The company also has interests in approximately 15,000 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines; approximately 29,500 kilometers of gas mains and pipelines; and 1.5 million gas consumer connections. It also provides asset management and operating services to its energy investments and third parties; and invests in energy infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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