Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

IBM stock opened at $236.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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