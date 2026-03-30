Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.
Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.
International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%
IBM stock opened at $236.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quantum computing milestone may boost long?term optionality: IBM reported that its quantum computer accurately simulated real magnetic materials (results match national lab data), a technical breakthrough that reinforces IBM’s leadership in quantum?enabled R&D and potential future revenue streams. IBM Quantum Computer Accurately Simulates Real Magnetic Materials, Reproducing National Laboratory Data
- Positive Sentiment: Watsonx voice AI and agent enhancements could accelerate enterprise adoption: IBM partnered with ElevenLabs to add advanced, multilingual voice capabilities to watsonx Orchestrate and expanded security integrations with CrowdStrike, strengthening product differentiation for AI agents in regulated enterprises. IBM Expands watsonx Capability With Voice AI: Can it Fuel User Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Open?source and partner ecosystem moves support platform strategy: IBM contributed the llm-d project to CNCF and was highlighted as a Cloudera partner, signaling commitment to open infrastructure and channel reach that can help enterprise LLM adoption. IBM Pushes Open-Source AI Infrastructure with New llm-d Project
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect continued earnings growth into Q1: Street models see low double?digit EPS growth for FY2026 Q1, which supports expectations for continued margin expansion if execution holds. What to Expect From International Business Machines Q1 2026 Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor education and narrative pieces revisit IBM’s cloud/AI/consulting mix—useful context but less likely to move price immediately. What does IBM do? Inside its AI, cloud & consulting business
- Negative Sentiment: Workforce reshaping creates short?term execution and sentiment risk: reports outline simultaneous job cuts and targeted hiring, which can cause investor concern about near?term disruption and restructuring costs. IBM workforce changes 2026 explained: Why is IBM cutting jobs while planning to hire more?
- Negative Sentiment: Small analyst EPS downgrade and valuation pressure: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly and maintains a Hold, adding modest near?term downward pressure when combined with the stock trading below its 50? and 200?day averages. International Business Machines Stock Down 2.2%
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Representative Letlow
Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.
Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
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